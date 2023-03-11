Business Insider: A Greek-flagged tanker was near the sites of the Nord Stream explosions

From September 6, 2022, the Greek-flagged tanker Minerva Julie was in the Baltic Sea for a week near the sites where the Russian Nord Streams were blown up.

Business Insider writes about it.

Danish analyst Oliver Alexander drew attention to this. He noticed that the tanker was on its way from Rotterdam, spent seven days (from September 6 to 12) in the Baltic Sea, and then went to Tallinn. The ship anchored in St. Petersburg, Russia, on September 18. The explosion on Russian gas pipelines occurred on September 26.

The data revealed by the analyst do not indicate that the Minerva Julie tanker was involved in the explosions on the Nord Streams. However, his crew could become an accidental witness of sabotage on the pipelines. The tanker was in roughly the same location as the yacht, which, according to German media, may have been carrying explosives.

The owner of the Minerva Julie confirmed the vesselʼs stop in the Baltic Sea. According to him, this is standard practice — the tanker crew was waiting for updated instructions on the flight.