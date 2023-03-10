Reuters: In Denmark, police are looking for a yacht allegedly involved in the “Nord Stream” bombing

The Reuters agency writes that the yacht, which probably transported explosives for the Russian Nordic Streams, is being searched in Denmark.

"Police were looking for a specific boat that moored here in September and may be involved in the gas pipeline explosions," noted Kristiansø island chief Soren Thiem Andersen.

According to Andersen, the Danish police were looking for the boats that docked in Kristiansø on September 16-18. Law enforcement officers interviewed local residents, collected video footage from the harbor and analyzed data from the ticket machine at the port.

Kristiansø is an island in a small archipelago about 18 km northeast of the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. Only 98 people live on this archipelago. There is a former naval fortress, which remains under the control of the Danish Ministry of Defence.