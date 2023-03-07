News

NABU summoned the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko for questioning. He is wanted

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) summoned the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko for questioning.

The interrogation will take place on March 16. Shevchenko was invited as a suspect.