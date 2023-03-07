NABU summoned the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko for questioning. He is wanted

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) summoned the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko for questioning.
The interrogation will take place on March 16. Shevchenko was invited as a suspect.
- On October 4, 2022, Kyrylo Shevchenko resigned from the position of head of the NBU "for reasons related to health." The President approved this decision.
- Already on October 6, NABU declared Shevchenko of suspicion. The case concerns the period when he was the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank. We are talking about the withdrawal scheme of 206 million hryvnias during 2014-2019. On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shevchenko from the position of head of the National Bank.
- On October 24, Shevchenko was declared wanted, and on December 8 he was arrested in absentia. According to journalists, Shevchenko is in Vienna.