In Poland, it was clarified that the Patriot has not yet arrived in Ukraine. The error occurred due to translation problems

The Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak did not said that Ukraine has already received the Patriot air defense system, but that the positive decision to transfer this system to Kyiv was made thanks to Polandʼs efforts.

Ukrinform was informed about this by the Ministry of National Defense of Poland.

"The intention of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak was to indicate [in an interview with La Razon] that thanks to the efforts of Poland, the decision was made to transfer the Patriot battery," the Ministry noted, emphasizing that the first Polish Leopard tanks had already in Ukraine.

The Ministry of National Defense of Poland added that the mention in the Polish ministerʼs interview about Ukraineʼs acquisition of the Patriot air defense system was apparently due to a translation error.