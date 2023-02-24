Bloomberg: The richest Russians lost $67 billion during the year of the war in Ukraine

Twenty-three Russian billionaires, who were among the 500 richest people in the world, lost $67 billion — 20% of their total fortunes — in the year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As of February 23, 2022, they collectively had $339 billion in equity.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The biggest "loser" is Oleksiy Mordashov, the main owner of Severstal PJSC, one of the largest steel producers in Russia. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he lost $6.7 billion, now his fortune is $19.8 billion.

The second largest decline belongs to another metallurgical tycoon Volodymyr Lisin. The Chairman of the Board of Novolypetsk Metallurgical Combine lost $5.8 billion over the past year, as a result of which his fortune decreased to $20.5 billion.

Andriy Huryev, on the other hand, has earned $2.1 billion since the beginning of the war thanks to the sharp increase in the value of PhosAgro shares, one of the largest producers of phosphorus fertilizers in Europe. He is the founder of the company, and his family is its largest shareholder.

However, an analysis of the richest Russians shows that several rounds of sanctions by the USA, UK and the European Union have had limited long-term effect. In fact, the combined net worth of billionaires bottomed out a few weeks after the invasion, falling from $92 billion to $248 billion on March 9, 2022.