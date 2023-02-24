The USA imposed new sanctions against Russia and raised tariffs on Russian aluminum

The USA imposed new sanctions against Russia. 22 people and 83 companies were added to the sanctions list.

The press service of the U.S. Ministry of Finance writes about this.

In particular, the United States imposed sanctions against 14 Russian financial organizations and banks. Among them was the Moscow Credit Bank, which is among the ten largest in Russia. In addition, restrictions were imposed against more than 30 people and companies that Russia uses to circumvent sanctions.

The U.S. State Department also imposed sanctions against the heads of 47 Russian regions and nine ministers. In addition, sanctions were introduced against propagandist Olha Skabeeva.

The White House talked about new economic sanctions. The U.S. will impose a 200 percent tariff on imports of Russian aluminum products from March 10, and on aluminum products from Russian aluminum from April 10.