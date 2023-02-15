Bloomberg: The EU plans to impose sanctions against the Russian state reserve — the National Welfare Fund

The European Union (EU) is considering the possibility of introducing sanctions against the Russian National Welfare Fund. They also want to oblige banks to disclose more information about frozen Russian assets.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The European Commission has proposed strengthening reporting obligations on frozen assets related to Russian companies and individuals under sanctions. Failure to provide the necessary information may result in a fine of up to €50 000 for individuals and up to 10% of annual turnover for enterprises.

Russiaʼs Rosbank and Tinkoff Bank may also be subject to sanctions. In addition, the EU wants to introduce restrictions against the National Welfare Fund. This is a special Russian state reserve, where money was accumulated from the sale of energy resources.