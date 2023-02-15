The European Commission officially presented the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the official proposal for the tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

According to her, the European Commission is proposing further export bans that will cost more than €11 billion and deprive the Russian economy of critical technologies and industrial products. Itʼs about goods that Russia will not be able to get from other countries: electronics, special transport vehicles, car parts, spare parts for trucks and airplanes, goods for the construction sector that can be used by the Russian military.

Restrictions on the export of dual-purpose goods and technological goods will also be extended. The European Commission proposes export controls for 47 components that may be used in Russian weapons, including drones, missiles and helicopters.

In addition, the EU for the first time wants to add structures of third countries that Russia uses to circumvent sanctions. In particular, we are talking about seven Iranian structures.

"Iranʼs Revolutionary Guard provides Russia with Shahed drones for attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. That is why we are adding seven Iranian entities to our list," noted Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Commission proposes to add Kremlin propagandists to the list of restrictions, along with the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation.

Also, according to von der Leyen, the new package of sanctions includes measures that will prevent circumvention of sanctions against Russia.