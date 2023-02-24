The EU did not agree on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia. Poland demands that restrictions be tightened

The day before, the European Union was unable to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia due to the objections of Poland.

According to Politico, the talks will continue this morning and will overlap with official events marking the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomats say almost the entire package has been agreed, but Poland objects to proposed restrictions on synthetic rubber imports, which it says are not tough enough.

A number of countries have called for a total ban, but in an effort to reassure other countries that depend on these imports, the Commission has proposed a quota limit of 560 000 metric tonnes, one EU diplomat said. According to a Polish official, this is even more than current imports.

While acknowledging that the package is being delayed, Warsaw denies that this is a problem. "We do not block sanctions. We just want them to make sense," noted a Polish official on condition of anonymity.

The interlocutors of the publication also claim that the previous evening, the Commission continued negotiations with some EU countries in search of a compromise. According to four diplomats, there will be another meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU member states on Friday morning to try to reach a deal.