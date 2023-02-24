Great Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia

Great Britain expanded personal sanctions against Russia. The list includes representatives of Rosatom and other Russian defense enterprises.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

In total, sanctions were imposed on 92 people and companies. Rosatom managers, as well as 34 managers of two of the largest Russian defense companies, Rostekh and Almaz-Antey, and four banks were subject to restrictions.

Sanctions were also imposed against the mother of gymnast Alina Kabaeva — Lyubov. Alina Kabaeva is considered the common-law wife of Russian President Putin.

In addition, restrictions were imposed against the general director of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator, Matthias Warnig.

Also included in the list are six Russian organizations engaged in the production or repair of military equipment, including aviation and the navy.

The UK has also banned the export of aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic kits that can be used in military production, including drones. Imports of 140 iron and steel products, including those processed in third countries, will also be banned.