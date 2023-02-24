Parliament passed the law on transparency in defense procurement

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the law on transparent reporting during defense procurement.
264 MPs voted for this document.
The law introduces reporting on defense purchases (except for information on goods, works and services that constitute state secrets) that do not exceed 1.5 million hryvnias. The report must state:
- customer;
- subject of purchase (with units of measurement);
- price per unit of goods, price of works, services.
Other volume of information is proposed not to be made public by law. This applies to such sensitive information as: the location, identification data of the government customer in the field of defense and the supplier of goods, contractor or service provider; quantity, place and terms of delivery of goods (fulfillment of the contract); the total price of the goods purchase contract. This, according to the authors, will ensure the balance between the interests of national security and defense and the democratic principles of openness and transparency.
- At the beginning of January, a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at allegedly inflated prices several times over (in particular, eggs at 17 hryvnias per piece).
- On January 24, it became known that Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces, resigned. At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about Reznikovʼs possible release. Due to purchases for the army, three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicions.