Parliament passed the law on transparency in defense procurement

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the law on transparent reporting during defense procurement.

264 MPs voted for this document.

The law introduces reporting on defense purchases (except for information on goods, works and services that constitute state secrets) that do not exceed 1.5 million hryvnias. The report must state:

customer;

subject of purchase (with units of measurement);

price per unit of goods, price of works, services.

Other volume of information is proposed not to be made public by law. This applies to such sensitive information as: the location, identification data of the government customer in the field of defense and the supplier of goods, contractor or service provider; quantity, place and terms of delivery of goods (fulfillment of the contract); the total price of the goods purchase contract. This, according to the authors, will ensure the balance between the interests of national security and defense and the democratic principles of openness and transparency.