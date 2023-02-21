The first ever high-level Ukraine-EU-NATO tripartite talks took place in Brussels

The first high-level Ukraine-EU-NATO tripartite talks in history took place in Brussels, at the NATO headquarters.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on February 21.

The tripartite format Ukraine-EU-NATO will work on a permanent basis.

"In the morning, Russian inhumans are roaming around Kherson, there are victims. This terror can be stopped only by the forces of arms and the international coalition in support of Ukraine. We must do everything to make political decisions so that our defenders on the front lines have all the weapons and ammunition they need in the shortest possible time," noted Dmytro Kuleba.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, February 21, 2023.

The Minister proposed to create a Ukraine-EU-NATO coordination mechanism at the level of manufacturers, buyers and governments. This idea was supported, the first meeting of contact persons will be held soon.

Ukraine calls on the EU and NATO to start training Ukrainian pilots as soon as possible within the existing mechanisms.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter after the meeting that they discussed the next steps regarding ammunition and urgent international events on the eve of the extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on peace issues in Ukraine, which will be held on February 22.