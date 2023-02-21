During the shelling of Kherson, five civilians were killed — the authorities clarified the losses

Russian troops fired at a public transport stop in Kherson, as a result of which five people died.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"Tragic day for Kherson. Today at noon, the Russian military fired on the center of Kherson from the "Grad" salvo rocket systems. Their targets are civilians and civilian infrastructure," Prokudin noted.

According to him, residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten and private garages in Suvorovskyi and Korabelnyi districts came under fire.

Previously, the Operational Command "South" informed about six dead and 12 wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to another shelling of Kherson: "My condolences to all those who lost their relatives. The world cannot forget for a moment that Russian cruelty and aggression have no limits. The terrorist state will be responsible for all its inhumane crimes against our people and Ukraine."