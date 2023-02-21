The occupiers fired at a transport stop in Kherson — at least six people were killed

Russian troops fired at a public transport stop in Kherson, as a result of which at least six people died.

This is reported by the local publication "The Bridge".

The shelling was conducted from the "Grad" rocket salvo fire system. Local communities are sharing videos and photos of the aftermath. Nearby shops were affected by the impact.

The operational command "South" reported that in Kherson the enemy hit residential quarters, critical infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten, a hospital, private garages and cars. Several buildings were significantly damaged. At the moment, it is known about six dead and 12 wounded.

The invaders also shelled the port infrastructure in Ochakiv. One person was injured. The scale of the destruction is being clarified.