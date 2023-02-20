Russia shelled the village of Antonivka, Kherson region. A couple was killed

Russian soldiers shelled the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, killing two people — a husband and a wife.
This was reported by the Regional Military Administration on February 20.
One of the shells exploded near the couple, they died on the spot. It is known that the man was an employee of the regional childrenʼs clinical hospital.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. Since then, the Russians have been shelling Kherson and surrounding settlements almost every day.