After the retreat, the Russians blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro in the Kherson region

After retreating, Russian troops blew up all three bridges across the Dnipro in the Kherson region. They also blew up the Daryiv Bridge across the Ingulets River.
Corresponding satellite photos of the Maxar company were published by The New York Times journalist Christiaan Triebert.
The Russians have publicly confirmed that they blew up the Antonivsky highway bridge. At the same time, satellite photos show that they also blew up the Antonivsjy railway bridge, which is located upstream.
The occupiers also destroyed the road and railway bridges over the dam of the Kakhovska HPP.
- On November 9, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu ordered the Russian army to leave Kherson and the right bank of the Kherson region — the Russians "withdrew" to the left bank of the Dnieper at the suggestion of Surovikin and with the consent of Shoigu. Before the retreat, the occupiers blew up five main bridges in the region.
- On Friday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially entered Kherson — the city is returning to Ukrainian control.