After the retreat, the Russians blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro in the Kherson region

After retreating, Russian troops blew up all three bridges across the Dnipro in the Kherson region. They also blew up the Daryiv Bridge across the Ingulets River.

Corresponding satellite photos of the Maxar company were published by The New York Times journalist Christiaan Triebert.

The Russians have publicly confirmed that they blew up the Antonivsky highway bridge. At the same time, satellite photos show that they also blew up the Antonivsjy railway bridge, which is located upstream.

The occupiers also destroyed the road and railway bridges over the dam of the Kakhovska HPP.