Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the discussion on Ukraineʼs accession to NATO has begun

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the discussion on Ukraineʼs accession to NATO has already begun.

Radio Svoboda reports this.

"The discussion has already started. On the sidelines, I was very pleased to listen to the ministers say: "If we understand that Russia was identified as the main threat to NATO at the Madrid Summit — this is directly written in their statement, and today Ukraine is demonstrating to the whole world that it has the best expertise to confront the Russian army, restrain it and already win — what additional arguments are needed for Ukraineʼs admission to NATO? This is already weaving the fabric of the future decision," said Reznikov.