Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the discussion on Ukraineʼs accession to NATO has begun

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the discussion on Ukraineʼs accession to NATO has already begun.
Radio Svoboda reports this.
"The discussion has already started. On the sidelines, I was very pleased to listen to the ministers say: "If we understand that Russia was identified as the main threat to NATO at the Madrid Summit — this is directly written in their statement, and today Ukraine is demonstrating to the whole world that it has the best expertise to confront the Russian army, restrain it and already win — what additional arguments are needed for Ukraineʼs admission to NATO? This is already weaving the fabric of the future decision," said Reznikov.
- On September 30, after Putin announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed an application forUkraineʼs accelerated accession to NATO.
- The USA responded that Ukraineʼs accession to NATO is not timely. The Alliance said that the decision would be made by consensus of all 30 members. Canada, on the other hand, supported Ukraine in the Alliance. The President of Bulgaria opposed it.
- Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that Ukraine held a series of consultations with NATO and the UN before submitting the application. Politico wrote that this was a surprise for the US.
- On October 2, the presidents of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia issued a joint statement in which they supported Ukraine in NATO and condemned the annexation of Ukrainian territories.