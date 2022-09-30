Podolyak: Ukraine consulted with NATO before applying to join the Alliance

Ukraine held a series of consultations with NATO and the UN before submitting an application for joining the Alliance.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, on the air of the telethon.

"Preliminary consultations really took place over a period of time at the level of various experts and the first persons of both the state and the NATO bloc," he said.

Podolyak explained that NATO needs Ukraine because the Armed Forces have unique experience in modern warfare of high intensity. This will allow the block to reach a new level of development, Podolyak believes.