The Secretary General of NATO stated that the member countries of the Alliance will never recognize the annexation of the territories of Ukraine and will continue to help the Ukrainian army

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the member states of the Alliance will never recognize Russiaʼs annexation of Ukrainian territories. He noted that NATO will continue to provide assistance to the Ukrainian army.

He stated this at a briefing on September 30.

"This is the second time that Russia has taken Ukrainian territories by force. But this does not change the nature of the conflict. It remains Russiaʼs brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. And this does not change our commitment to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

Answering a question about Ukraineʼs application to join NATO, he explained that this decision will be made by consensus of all 30 members of the Alliance.

"Membership decisions must be made by all NATO members, this decision is made by consensus. Now we are focusing on immediate support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russiaʼs brutal invasion, and this is the main focus of NATO allies," Stoltenberg emphasized.

He also noted that Russiaʼs nuclear blackmail will not work, and NATO member states will not stop helping Ukraine win the war.