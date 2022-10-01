Politico: Ukraineʼs application to join NATO came as a surprise to the US

Ukraineʼs application to join NATO came as a surprise to the administration of US President Joe Biden. The West is worried about the possibility of being drawn into a war with Russia.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Correspondents of the publication directly asked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, whether she supports Ukraineʼs bid. She didnʼt answer this question, but noted that she supports the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine.

"We are very committed to democracy in Ukraine. Letʼs win this war. But I would be in favor of them having security guarantees," she said.