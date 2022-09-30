White House: Itʼs not the time for the issue of Ukraineʼs accession to NATO

The United States believes that Ukraineʼs accession to NATO is currently "not timely."

This was stated by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"Our main goal is to focus on direct support to Ukraine and its needs. The processes in Brussels should be considered at another time," Sullivan said when asked to comment on Ukraineʼs application to join the Alliance.

On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed an application for accelerated accession of Ukraine to NATO.