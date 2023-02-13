NATO plans to urge Allies to increase ammunition stockpiles due to aid costs to Ukraine

NATO plans to urge Allies to increase their stockpiles of munitions because of aid costs to Ukraine. They also note that the former reserves are not enough in case of a full-scale conflict.

Reuters writes about it.

Even on the eve of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, NATO member states did not fulfill their obligations to stockpile ammunition. After all, many believed that large-scale hostilities and wars of attrition were a thing of the past.

But the pace of ammunition shipments to Ukraine, which uses up to 10 000 artillery shells a day, has depleted NATOʼs stockpiles and exposed problems in supply chains, efficiency and speed of manufacture.

"If Europe had to go to war with Russia, some countries would run out of ammunition in a matter of days," said one of the European diplomats.

NATO told the publication on condition of anonymity that the Alliance recently completed checking the availability of ammunition. The exact number is classified, but they are currently running out. Therefore, the Alliance will set before each country the task of increasing ammunition stocks.

According to NATO officials, the Alliesʼ biggest problem is with 155mm shells for artillery, as well as missiles for HIMARS and anti-aircraft missiles for air defense systems.