France and Australia agreed on the joint production of 155-mm ammunition for Ukraine

France and Australia have announced plans for the joint production of 155-mm ammunition for Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said France and Australia had agreed to cooperate in the production of "several thousand" 155mm shells to help Ukraine. Their supply, he hopes, will begin in the first quarter of this year.

Australia will supply the gunpowder, while the French arms and military equipment manufacturer Nexter will produce the ammunition.

Lecarnu made the announcement after a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, their first high-level meeting since the submarine scandal erupted in 2021.