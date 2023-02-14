The Cabinet of Ministers appointed General Pavlyuk as the first deputy minister of defense, as well as 5 deputy heads of the MIA

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed General Oleksandr Pavlyuk as the first deputy minister of defense. The government also appointed five deputy ministers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Rusnak and the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation Oleh Hayduk.

Oleksandr Pavlyuk is a general, a hero of Ukraine. Former commander of the United Forces in Donbas. He also headed Kyiv Regional Military Administration from March to May 2022.

In addition, the government appointed Bohdan Drapyaty, Kateryna Pavlichenko, Oleksiy Serheev, Vasyl Teterya and Leonid Tymchenko as deputy ministers of internal affairs. Inna Yashchuk became the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Pavlichenko and Drapyatyi were deputies of the deceased minister Denys Monastyrskyi. Serheev previously worked as the head of the Department of Organizational Analytical Support and Operational Response of the National Police. Teterya was the deputy head of the National Police. Tymchenko was the head of the Department of Information and Analytical Support of the National Police.