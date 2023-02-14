Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov officially informed about the candidacies of his three new deputies

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov submitted the candidacies of his three new deputies to President Volodymyr Zelensky for approval.
Reznikov reported this on February 14.
For the position of first deputy, the minister proposes Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk; for the position of deputy for digital development, digital transformations and digitalization — the founder of the "Come Back Alive" Foundation Vitaliy Deineha; and for the position of deputy for European integration — Andrii Shevchenko, the former ambassador of Ukraine to Canada.
First Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel-General Ivan Rusnak and Deputy Minister for Digital Development Oleh Hayduk remain in the Ministry of Defense team — they will be involved as advisers.
- At the beginning of January, a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at allegedly inflated prices several times over (in particular, eggs at 17 hryvnias per piece ).
- On January 24, it became known that Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces, resigned. At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about Reznikovʼs possible release.
- Due to purchases for the army, three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicion, and Reznikov informed about personnel renewal in the department.