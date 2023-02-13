Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced personnel changes in the team. Former ambassador Andriy Shevchenko can become a deputy

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced personnel and structural renewal of the department. He wrote about this on Facebook on February 13.
There will be new deputy ministers, he has already submitted the relevant documents for approval.
According to "Babel" sources, former MP Andriy Shevchenko is among the candidates for ambassador to Canada. He is nominated by Reznikov for the position of deputy, who will be responsible for relations with NATO and other countries, as well as for military diplomacy.
- At the beginning of January , a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at allegedly inflated prices several times (in particular, eggs for 17 hryvnias per piece ).
- On January 24, it became known that Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces, resigned. At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about Reznikovʼs possible release.
- Due to purchases for the army , three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicions.