Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced personnel changes in the team. Former ambassador Andriy Shevchenko can become a deputy

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced personnel and structural renewal of the department. He wrote about this on Facebook on February 13.

There will be new deputy ministers, he has already submitted the relevant documents for approval.

According to "Babel" sources, former MP Andriy Shevchenko is among the candidates for ambassador to Canada. He is nominated by Reznikov for the position of deputy, who will be responsible for relations with NATO and other countries, as well as for military diplomacy.