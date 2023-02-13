Oleksiy Reznikov: 13 public organizations have already joined the creation of the anti-corruption council under the Ministry of Defense

13 public organizations joined the creation of an anti-corruption council under the Ministry of Defense.
The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed about this on February 13.
So far, representatives have already joined the working group:
- The Defense procurement reform project;
- The project of strengthening integrity and professionalism in the Ministry of Defense;
- The project of journalistic investigations Bihus.Info;
- Center for Defense Strategies;
- Ukrainian Center for the Study of Security Problems named after Dmytro Tymchuk;
- Public organization "Democratic Axe";
- Public organization "Stop Corruption";
- Army, Conversion and Disarmament Research Center;
- Charity organization "Volunteer movement";
- Public organization "Together Against Corruption";
- NABU Public Control Council;
- All-Ukrainian association "Automaidan";
- Public catering associations.
- At the beginning of January, a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at allegedly inflated prices several times (in particular, eggs for 17 hryvnias for each).
- On January 24, it became known that the Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces, resigned. At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about the possible release of Reznikov.
- Due to purchases for the army, three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicions.