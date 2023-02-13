News

Oleksiy Reznikov: 13 public organizations have already joined the creation of the anti-corruption council under the Ministry of Defense

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

13 public organizations joined the creation of an anti-corruption council under the Ministry of Defense.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed about this on February 13.

So far, representatives have already joined the working group:

  • The Defense procurement reform project;
  • The project of strengthening integrity and professionalism in the Ministry of Defense;
  • The project of journalistic investigations Bihus.Info;
  • Center for Defense Strategies;
  • Ukrainian Center for the Study of Security Problems named after Dmytro Tymchuk;
  • Public organization "Democratic Axe";
  • Public organization "Stop Corruption";
  • Army, Conversion and Disarmament Research Center;
  • Charity organization "Volunteer movement";
  • Public organization "Together Against Corruption";
  • NABU Public Control Council;
  • All-Ukrainian association "Automaidan";
  • Public catering associations.