Reznikov: Last year, according to the results of audits, 621 officials of the Ministry of Defense were brought to justice

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that according to the results of internal audits last year, 621 officials of the ministry were brought to justice.

"Of them, 497 officials are subject to financial responsibility; 124 officials are subject to disciplinary responsibility," the minister explained.

According to Reznikov, all materials of internal audits were submitted to law enforcement agencies in a timely manner.

On January 21, ZN.ua journalists accused the Ministry of Defense of purchasing food products at several times inflated prices. On January 23, Reznikov personally responded to these criticisms. In particular, he explained that the Ministry of Defense does not buy individual products, but a complex service — food supply. The Minister explained that the prices of the eight suppliers are different, as well as in supermarket chains, because each one has its own specialization and own production of a certain group of goods. Product prices are analyzed by special expert institutions.