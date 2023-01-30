The Ministry of Defense signed contracts with 16 Ukrainian drone manufacturers. This year, 20 billion hryvnias will be spent on drones

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine concluded state contracts with 16 Ukrainian manufacturers of drones.

This was reported by the Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already received applications from Ukrainian manufacturers for 75 drones of various types. And after consultations with the General Staff of the Armed Forces and tests, the Ministry of Defense signed 16 state contracts with Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

Reznikov added that in 2023 the Ministry of Defense will increase the procurement of drones for the Armed Forces. About 20 billion hryvnias are planned to be spent on this.

"We are talking about the development of the drone market of a wide range of applications — "air-land-water". This is about adjusting the artillery, and about inflicting damage on the enemy (strike drones), and about the delivery of ammunition, evacuation of the wounded, etc.," the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.