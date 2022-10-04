Almost a thousand drones will be purchased for the “Army of Drones” for UAH 1.9 billion

The Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces and State Special Communications will purchase 986 drones for the army for UAH 1.9 billion.

This is reported to the Ministry of Statistics.

UkrJet, Skyeton, Fly Eye 3.0, WARMATE 3.0, PENGUIN C-MIL Mk 2 UAS, SKIF, Flirt Cetus, DJI Matrice RTK 300, DJI Mavic 3 and Autel evo 2 drones will be in service with the Ukrainian army. Some of them are already at the front.

In three months, people from 76 countries made donations to the Ukrainian "Army of Drones".

In addition, 17 schools have concluded agreements on training professional pilots. More than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have already completed the training.