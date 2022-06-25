monobank raised UAH 64 million in six days to buy two Warmate drones

Monobank collected over UAH 64 million in six days. These funds will be used to purchase two Warmate drones for the Armed Forces.

This was announced by the co-founder of the bank Oleh Horokhovskyi.

"We have collected a total of more than UAH 64,000,000 in six days! The entire amount raised will be transferred to the UNITED24 presidential platform for the purchase of 2 Warmate strike unmanned aerial vehicles,” he said.

In addition, the bank also raffled off the opportunity to create any inscription on these kamikaze drones among those who donate more than UAH 999.