In Ukraine, for the first time in the world, companies of attack drones began to be formed

In Ukraine, for the first time in the world, they began to form shock companies of unmanned aerial vehicles. They are created within the framework of the "Army of Drones" project.

The Ministry of Defense writes about this in its Telegram channel.

The creation of drone strike companies was agreed at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the State Special Liaison Office created a coordination headquarters for the implementation of the project.

"The most professional servicemen who will lead the shock companies have already been selected. Each of them will receive drones and ammunition, Starlink and other necessary equipment to defeat the enemy in hot spots," it was noted there.

Borivyter military school helps in the training of shock companies on drones.