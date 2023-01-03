The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the importation of civilian drones into Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the importation of civilian and dual purpose drones, as well as spare parts for them, into Ukraine. They will be processed immediately at the border.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

To register drones, you will now only need to submit a written or electronic declaration. There will be no licenses and quotas, nor will it be necessary to draw up guarantee letters.

Such drones should be registered as humanitarian aid from donors. These rules will be in effect during martial law.

In addition to military drones, the Ukrainian army actively uses any drones at the front, which allow you to monitor the contact line from a height. Many of them are civilian, not intended for war, but they still help the military and are actively purchased by volunteers. These are usually drones from the Chinese company DJI.