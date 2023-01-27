White House spokesman: Deployment of Abrams tanks in Ukraine will take many months

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine "will take many months."

CNN writes about it.

He declined to say whether he believed the tanks would be deployed by the end of 2023.

"I donʼt want to get too specific, because weʼre still working the plans out, but itʼll be many months," Kirby said.

Kirby also did not say whether U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Ukraine on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion but noted that Biden is "in close contact with President Zelensky."

"I think that, you know, the President would certainly, at whatever appropriate time, would be willing to do [travel] to Ukraine. But weʼre not at that point right now," a White House spokesman said.