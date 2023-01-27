White House spokesman: Deployment of Abrams tanks in Ukraine will take many months

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine "will take many months."
CNN writes about it.
He declined to say whether he believed the tanks would be deployed by the end of 2023.
"I donʼt want to get too specific, because weʼre still working the plans out, but itʼll be many months," Kirby said.
Kirby also did not say whether U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Ukraine on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion but noted that Biden is "in close contact with President Zelensky."
"I think that, you know, the President would certainly, at whatever appropriate time, would be willing to do [travel] to Ukraine. But weʼre not at that point right now," a White House spokesman said.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so, and US President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and the necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine.
- The USA plans to send more modern versions of Abrams tanks — M1A2 — to Ukraine. They have sophisticated optics and controls that help commanders quickly track friendly vehicles, determine enemy positions, and process artillery requests.
- Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram confirmed that his country will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
- Slovak Defense Minister Yaroslav Nagy said that his country is ready to immediately hand over 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western tanks. Slovakia is also ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.