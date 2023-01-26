Politico: The US will send modern versions of Abrams tanks to Ukraine — but without secret armor

The USA plans to send more modern versions of Abrams tanks — M1A2 — to Ukraine. They have sophisticated optics and controls that help commanders quickly track friendly vehicles, determine enemy positions, and process artillery requests.

Politico writes about it.

The US is planning to remove from them a special secret mixture of reservations, which makes this version of the Abrams one of the best in the world.

The M1A2 version has a redesigned commanderʼs combat module with improved targeting optics and an independent thermal imager that allows the commander to independently scan targets in all weather and combat conditions.

Inside the tank is a fully digital control system that allows for quick and continuous information exchange with other tanks and units. With its help, commanders can see where the enemy is, and where friendly equipment is.

But federal policy prohibits exporting Abrams with classified U.S. military armor kits containing uranium. The US is stripping equipment of this secret armor before selling it to other countries.

The terms of delivery of these tanks to Ukraine are still unknown. General Dynamicsʼ single plant in Ohio can produce 12 tanks a month, but the line is now swamped with orders for new tanks for Taiwan and Poland. And it is difficult to predict whether the US will be able to delay these orders, given the very tense situation in these countries.