Politico: The US will send modern versions of Abrams tanks to Ukraine — but without secret armor

The USA plans to send more modern versions of Abrams tanks — M1A2 — to Ukraine. They have sophisticated optics and controls that help commanders quickly track friendly vehicles, determine enemy positions, and process artillery requests.
Politico writes about it.
The US is planning to remove from them a special secret mixture of reservations, which makes this version of the Abrams one of the best in the world.
The M1A2 version has a redesigned commanderʼs combat module with improved targeting optics and an independent thermal imager that allows the commander to independently scan targets in all weather and combat conditions.
Inside the tank is a fully digital control system that allows for quick and continuous information exchange with other tanks and units. With its help, commanders can see where the enemy is, and where friendly equipment is.
But federal policy prohibits exporting Abrams with classified U.S. military armor kits containing uranium. The US is stripping equipment of this secret armor before selling it to other countries.
The terms of delivery of these tanks to Ukraine are still unknown. General Dynamicsʼ single plant in Ohio can produce 12 tanks a month, but the line is now swamped with orders for new tanks for Taiwan and Poland. And it is difficult to predict whether the US will be able to delay these orders, given the very tense situation in these countries.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so, and US President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and the necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine.
- Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram confirmed that his country will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
- Slovak Defense Minister Yaroslav Nagy said that his country is ready to immediately hand over 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western tanks. Slovakia is also ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.