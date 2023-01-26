Ukraine negotiates with Turkish “Karpowership” on floating thermal power plants. This will help solve the energy crisis

The state energy trader JSC "Energy Company of Ukraine" (ECU) signed a memorandum with the Turkish company Karpowership on the use of floating thermal power plants with a capacity of 500 MW in the interests of Ukraine.

These power plants will be able to meet the needs of a million households in Ukraine.

One of the main options is the placement of floating ships in the ports of Moldova and Romania and the supply of electricity to the Ukrainian grid through these countries. Karpowership and ECU will hold negotiations with the authorities of Romania and Moldova regarding the implementation of this decision.

The General Director of ECU Vitaliy Butenko explained that in the conditions of war, the construction of new power units to replace destroyed and damaged ones is impossible. Therefore, the state is forced to look for innovative solutions to overcome the energy crisis.

Karpowership has a fleet of 36 floating power plants that can be connected to the grid in less than 30 days.

"Floating power plants are a fast, reliable and flexible solution to the countryʼs power shortage, and we are ready to support Ukraine to get the energy it needs as soon as possible," Karpowership Commercial Director Zeynep Kharezi noted.