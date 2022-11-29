Chairman of the Councilʼs Energy Committee: Ukraine can supply less than 10% of its electricity needs through imports

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, Andrii Gerus, said on the telethon that Ukraine could supply less than 10% of its electricity needs through imports.

According to him, during peak hours, Ukraine consumes approximately 16,000 MW, and is able to import only 10% of this figure. Therefore, Gerus says, the country will not be able to cover its needs with imports.

According to him, the import of electricity is currently one of the stabilizing factors in periods of its shortage and can shorten the periods of blackouts, but it does not completely solve the problem of blackouts.

As Interfax-Ukraine writes, earlier the chairman of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that the maximum limit of electricity import from Europe is now 500 MW, but a special mechanism still needs to be launched. He asked at a meeting with the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, to raise this limit to 1,500 MW.