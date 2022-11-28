Ukraine conducted a test import of electricity from Romania

On November 27, the state energy trader JSC "Energy Company of Ukraine" carried out a test import of electricity from Romania. Such deliveries are needed to check the technical feasibility of importing from Europe if necessary.

Ukrinform writes about this with reference to the companyʼs press service.

In the test mode, ECU imported non-commercial amounts of electricity with a capacity of 1 MW for two hours — at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The company emphasized that such imports can become an additional tool for stabilizing the Ukrainian energy system.

The first time ECU imported electricity from Slovakia on a test basis was on October 27, and the second time was on November 19. This happened after a shortfall in the power system due to Russian missile attacks.