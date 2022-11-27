The enemy is preparing new strikes. President Zelensky warned of a difficult week

Russian troops are preparing new strikes on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address, referring to the threat of missile attacks.
“The week that begins can be as difficult as the one that passes. Our defense forces are preparing. The whole state is preparing. We are working out all scenarios, including with our partners,” the president said.
He added that Russia is trying to use the cold against Ukrainians.
Zelensky also stated that the situation in Donetsk region is currently difficult at the front. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported that the Russians were trying to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions.
- During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine suffered seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15, 23. The latter was also aimed at nuclear power plants. It was possible to connect them to the power system only on November 25.
- As of November 27, there is still a capacity deficit in the countryʼs power system, but 80% of electricity consumption needs have already been met.