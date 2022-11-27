”Ukrenergo” provided 80% of electricity consumption needs. There is still a power deficit in the system

As of 11:00, electricity producers cover almost 80% of consumption needs, of which about 10% is consumed by critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo".

Under such conditions, Oblenergo has every opportunity to evenly alternate consumer restrictions. Stabilization blackouts continue in cities as there is currently a 20% power deficit.

"Today, every Ukrainian whose home has had electricity restored can help restore it to others faster by sparingly using electricity. This will make it possible to apply less restrictions aimed at preventing accidents, and will also allow energy workers to focus on repairs of damaged objects, which become more difficult with each subsequent missile attack," the company notes.