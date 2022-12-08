Turkish “Karpowership” offered to supply electricity to Ukraine from the ports of Moldova and Romania

The Turkish company Karpowership, which has a fleet of floating power plants, offers to supply electricity to Ukraine via Moldova and Romania, placing its vessels in their ports.
The president of the company Zeynep Kharezi told about this, reports Anadolu.
"There are electricity transmission lines between Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. We can send ships to Romania and Moldova and supply electricity via transmission lines to Ukraine," she noted.
According to Kharezi, the force ships can be operational within one month after technical, commercial and security issues are agreed. Floating stations can provide power up to 400 megawatts. This is enough to power one million households.
- Due to Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, there is a significant shortage of electricity. Ukraine has to test the export of electricity from Europe, but the head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) committee on energy issues says that it will provide less than 10% of the needs.
- At the end of November, it became known that "Ukrenergo" and the leadership of the Odesa region are negotiating with Karpowership about the lease of floating power plants. The placement of stations near Odesa was discussed, but no one could provide guarantees regarding their safety.