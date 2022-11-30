Ukraine wants to rent floating power plants. Negotiations are underway

The company "Ukrenergo" and the leadership of the Odesa region are negotiating with the Turkish company Karpowership about the lease of floating power plants.

Zeynep Kharezi, the companyʼs top manager, told about this in an interview with Nikkei.

Ukraine wants to lease three energy barges with a total capacity of 300 MW and place them near Odesa. In addition to commercial and technical parameters, the parties discuss the safety of vessels. According to Kharezi, the proposed mechanism is similar to the grain agreement. This may require UN mediation.

"Depending on needs and approvals, we could do it by the end of the year. The ships are ready; we can deploy them in three weeks," Kharezi said.