Nine countries promised military aid to Ukraine in one day. What kind of weapons will be transferred?

The ministers of defense and representatives of the ministries of defense of nine European countries signed the “Tallinn Declaration”, which contains obligations to further support Ukraine in the war against Russia. Estonia, Great Britain, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Spain jointly condemned the Russian aggression and promised to provide additional support to Ukraine. These are battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense systems, and ammunition.

The list of weapons was made public in a joint declaration by 11 NATO countries.

Poland

The new package of military aid consists of S-60 anti-aircraft guns and 70,000 rounds of ammunition for them. In addition, the country has already transferred 42 infantry fighting vehicles along with a training kit for two mechanized battalions.

155-mm Krab howitzers and various types of ammunition also continue to be supplied to Ukraine. Poland is also ready to hand over a company of Leopard 2 tanks along with a thousand rounds of ammunition, but only within the broader coalition.

Denmark

The country has already provided Ukraine with arms worth €600 million and promised to continue the training of the armed forces. Denmark will also give all of its Caesar artillery installations to Ukraine — 19 self-propelled guns of 155 mm caliber.

Czech Republic

Currently, the country is increasing the production of large-caliber ammunition, howitzers and armored personnel carriers in order to further strengthen the armed forces. The Czech Republic also provides full technical support for the equipment they have already supplied to Ukraine.

Lithuania

The country will hand over dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft systems (”drone fighters”) to Ukraine, ammunition, and two Mi-8 helicopters, Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

Estonia

The Estonian support package consists of dozens of 155mm FH-70 and 122mm D-30 self-propelled howitzers. It is also about the delivery of a thousand 155 mm artillery shells, artillery support vehicles, hundreds of M2 Karl-Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers with ammunition. In addition, Estonia will continue to provide both basic and specialized training for the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Latvia

Latvia will hand over portable Stinger anti-aircraft missile complexes, two M-17 helicopters, dozens of machine guns with ammunition, several dozen unmanned aerial vehicles, and spare parts for the M109 howitzer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the country invests major funds in the training of the Ukrainian military. In 2023, Latvia plans to train about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in various programs, from basic infantry training to specialized courses.

United Kingdom

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with 600 Brimstone surface-to-surface missiles, Challenger 2 tanks, at least three batteries of AS-90 155 self-propelled artillery systems, and several armored vehicles, including the Bulldog.

Slovakia

In addition to the heavy equipment already provided, Slovakia will continue to convince NATO members of the need to provide Ukraine with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, air defense systems and to increase the production of howitzers, demining equipment and ammunition.

Also today, the Swedish government officially announced that it will transfer Archer self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine. The exact number has not yet been named. In addition to the artillery, Sweden will also transfer 50 of its own CV90 infantry fighting vehicles and a number of NLAW anti-tank missile systems.

In Sweden, they hope to train the Ukrainian military and prepare all the equipment for transfer in a few months.