Denmark will give Ukraine all its “Caesar” artillery installations

Denmark will transfer 19 self-propelled artillery installations of 155-mm Caesar caliber to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country.

The Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann confirmed the transfer after a meeting of the Danish Foreign Policy Council. Denmark purchased 15 such self-propelled guns from the French manufacturer Nexter, which were to be delivered in 2020. Four more installations are to be delivered this year. All these installations will be transferred to Ukraine.

It is noted that such a transfer will delay the formation of an artillery brigade of the Danish Armed Forces. Therefore, the government is currently considering the possibility to start the rapid acquisition of new installations in parallel.