Sweden will transfer Archer artillery installations and CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The Swedish government has officially informed that it will transfer Archer self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine. The exact number has not yet been named.

This was reported by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a briefing, Expressen writes.

In addition to the artillery, Sweden will also transfer its own CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. It is planned to hand over 50 such machines.

Also, the Swedish government will transfer a certain number of NLAW anti-tank missile systems to the Ukrainian army.

In Sweden, they say that they hope to train the Ukrainian military in a few months and prepare all the equipment for transfer.

Archer is a Swedish 155-mm wheeled self-propelled artillery installation. It has a fully automated charging system, which makes this self-propelled gun one of the best in the world. It is also relatively modern, as it was only produced in 2009. However, Sweden currently has only 48 such self-propelled guns.