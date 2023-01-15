Great Britain will hand over 14 tanks and 30 AS90 artillery units to Ukraine

Great Britain clarified what military aid will be provided to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will receive 14 Challenger 2 tanks and 30 AS90 self-propelled artillery units.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

“Sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine is the start of a gear change in the UK’s support. A squadron of 14 tanks will go into the country in the coming weeks after the Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy that the UK would provide additional support to aid Ukraine’s land war. Around 30 AS90s, which are large, self-propelled guns, operated by five gunners, are expected to follow,” the message reads.

Training of the Ukrainian military in Britain to work on these tanks and artillery will begin in the coming days.