Poland will transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland, as part of the international coalition, will transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. According to NATO standards, a tank company is 14 vehicles, although Polish President Andrzej Duda himself did not name the exact number.

This was announced by Andrzej Duda at a press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania in Lviv as part of the Lublin Triangle.

“Recently, we really made a decision to transfer tanks to Ukraine from Poland. The company of Leopard tanks will be provided as part of the coalition," said Duda.

According to him, the decision to form such an international coalition has already been made.

“You know that certain official agreements and consents must be obtained. But first we need to create an international coalition. And we decided to form this international coalition,” the Polish president added.

In total, Poland has more than 240 Leopard 2 tanks in three modifications — A4, A5 and PL.