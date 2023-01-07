Finland will transfer “Leopard 2” tanks to Ukraine if Europe is the first to do so

Finland will transfer "Leopard 2" battle tanks to Ukraine if Europe is the first to do so.

This was stated by the head of the defense committee Antti Hakkanen in a commentary on the MTV Uutis channel.

"If Europe starts giving tanks to Ukraine an inch wider, Finland should be involved. Of course, with our small contribution, because our own defense capability is always a priority for us as a country with a border with Russia," Hakkanen noted.

"Leopard 2" is a battle tank created by the German company KraussMaffei Group. Because of arms export agreements, no other country can give Ukraine these tanks unless Germany allows it.