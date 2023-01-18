Latvia will transfer Stinger MANPADS and helicopters to Ukraine

Latvia will transfer another batch of military aid to Ukraine. It will include portable Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and helicopters.

Delfi writes about it.

This week, Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece visited Ukraine, where she held a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and discussed planned deliveries of new weapons.

"In the near future, we will send new batches of military support to Ukraine — Stinger anti-aircraft missile complexes, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and unmanned aerial vehicles. Latvia will continue to train soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of different levels this year," she noted.

According to her, in 2023 it is planned to increase the intensity of training of the Ukrainian military at least twice.

On January 25, events will be held to send the first batch of military equipment to Ukraine. In total, the Ministry of Defense of Latvia has already transferred €314 million in aid to Ukraine, which is 0.93% of the countryʼs GDP.