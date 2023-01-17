News

German Chancellor Scholz is discussing with allies the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Anna Kholodnova
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he is negotiating with allies regarding the possible supply of heavy tanks to Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about it.

"I always think about the situation. We always act together with our allies and friends — we never go alone," he said.

Scholz added that Germany would support Ukraine as long as necessary. According to him, the goal is to avoid a war between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.