German Chancellor Scholz is discussing with allies the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he is negotiating with allies regarding the possible supply of heavy tanks to Ukraine.
Bloomberg writes about it.
"I always think about the situation. We always act together with our allies and friends — we never go alone," he said.
Scholz added that Germany would support Ukraine as long as necessary. According to him, the goal is to avoid a war between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
- In September 2022, it became known that the German arms company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann offered Ukraine to purchase 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks from it in April, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed it. The chancellor was criticized for his caution — he refrained from supplying heavy weapons, arguing that it could provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine.
- Another meeting in the Rammstein format is scheduled for January 20, during which 50 countries will discuss the next stage of military aid to Ukraine.
- According to Bloomberg and The Guardian, Germany and Great Britain will announce the decision to transfer Western tanks to Ukraine next week. We are talking about German Leopard tanks and British Challenger 2. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already confirmed his intention to transfer Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to the Armed Forces.
- The German concern Rheinmetall announced that it will not be able to give Ukraine Leopard tanks from its reserves before 2024.